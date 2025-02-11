Chinese arts troupe brings "Happy Spring Festival" celebration to Zagreb

Xinhua) 11:06, February 11, 2025

A Chinese artist performs during the "Happy Spring Festival" celebration in Zagreb, Croatia, on Feb. 10, 2025. The "Happy Spring Festival" performance by an arts troupe from central China's Hubei Province captivated audiences at the Zagreb School of Economics and Management (ZSEM) in the Croatian capital on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xuejun)

ZAGREB, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The "Happy Spring Festival" performance by an arts troupe from central China's Hubei Province captivated audiences at the Zagreb School of Economics and Management (ZSEM) in the Croatian capital on Monday.

Artists from the Hubei Provincial Performing Arts Group presented a rich variety of traditional performances, including the folk music ensemble "Prosperous National Music," suona solo "A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix," and a guzheng and pipa duet "Spring River Moon Night."

The program also featured Hubei folk songs such as "Dragon Boat Tune," Han Opera's "Drunken Concubine," and the guzheng and dance piece "High Mountains and Flowing Water."

In addition to musical and operatic performances, the show also included magic acts, Sichuan face-changing, and breathtaking Wudang martial arts displays.

"It was a wonderful, absolutely fascinating performance in celebration of the Chinese New Year," ZSEM dean Mato Njavro said, expressing his pleasure and honor in hosting the event.

More than 500 guests from various fields attended the performance, including former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic, former Prime Minister Zlatko Matesa, former Deputy Speaker Davorko Vidovic, and Chinese Ambassador to Croatia Qi Qianjin.

Chinese artists perform during the "Happy Spring Festival" celebration in Zagreb, Croatia, on Feb. 10, 2025. The "Happy Spring Festival" performance by an arts troupe from central China's Hubei Province captivated audiences at the Zagreb School of Economics and Management (ZSEM) in the Croatian capital on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xuejun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)