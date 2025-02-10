Chinese folk arts attract Serbian audience with Spring Festival flash performance

Xinhua) 08:37, February 10, 2025

Artists from the Hubei Performing Arts Group play traditional Chinese instruments during "Charming Hubei" flash mob in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hubei Performing Arts Group brought a vibrant showcase of Chinese folk arts to Belgrade, on Saturday evening with a flash performance at Galerija Shopping Mall, as part of Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations.

The "Charming Hubei" program kicked off with a suona solo, "Snow Lantern Festival," immediately drawing a crowd. This was followed by a mesmerizing display of Wudang martial arts, which earned enthusiastic applause. The highlight of the evening was a face-changing opera performance, where enthusiastic children and teenagers eagerly interacted with the performer.

The 30-minute show concluded with a series of traditional and classical Chinese folk music performed on Chinese instruments, including the guzheng, pipa, and erhu.

Adding a cross-cultural touch, Serbian violinist Milica joined the Chinese performers. "It is a great pleasure to work and perform with musicians from China. It's always a unique experience to share music together," she said.

Milica, a member of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, noted that although she had met many Chinese musicians during previous visits to China, this was her first official collaboration with a Chinese ensemble. "The music is amazing. I love its melodies and unique style," she added.

Audience member Andjela praised the performance for its artistry, costumes, and diverse instruments. "It was something different and truly beautiful. I haven't seen a Chinese show like this before, but now I definitely want to experience more," she said.

This marked the Hubei Performing Arts Group's third appearance in Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations, following performances in Bor and Nis.

