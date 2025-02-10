Chinese folk arts attract Serbian audience with Spring Festival flash performance
Artists from the Hubei Performing Arts Group play traditional Chinese instruments during "Charming Hubei" flash mob in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 8, 2025. The Arts Group brought a vibrant showcase of Chinese folk arts to Belgrade, on Saturday evening with a flash performance at Galerija Shopping Mall, as part of Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
BELGRADE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hubei Performing Arts Group brought a vibrant showcase of Chinese folk arts to Belgrade, on Saturday evening with a flash performance at Galerija Shopping Mall, as part of Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations.
The "Charming Hubei" program kicked off with a suona solo, "Snow Lantern Festival," immediately drawing a crowd. This was followed by a mesmerizing display of Wudang martial arts, which earned enthusiastic applause. The highlight of the evening was a face-changing opera performance, where enthusiastic children and teenagers eagerly interacted with the performer.
The 30-minute show concluded with a series of traditional and classical Chinese folk music performed on Chinese instruments, including the guzheng, pipa, and erhu.
An artist from the Hubei Performing Arts Group performs a suona solo, "Snow Lantern Festival," during "Charming Hubei" flash mob in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 8, 2025. The Arts Group brought a vibrant showcase of Chinese folk arts to Belgrade, on Saturday evening with a flash performance at Galerija Shopping Mall, as part of Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
Adding a cross-cultural touch, Serbian violinist Milica joined the Chinese performers. "It is a great pleasure to work and perform with musicians from China. It's always a unique experience to share music together," she said.
Milica, a member of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, noted that although she had met many Chinese musicians during previous visits to China, this was her first official collaboration with a Chinese ensemble. "The music is amazing. I love its melodies and unique style," she added.
Audience member Andjela praised the performance for its artistry, costumes, and diverse instruments. "It was something different and truly beautiful. I haven't seen a Chinese show like this before, but now I definitely want to experience more," she said.
This marked the Hubei Performing Arts Group's third appearance in Serbia's Spring Festival celebrations, following performances in Bor and Nis.
