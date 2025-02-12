Chinese Spring Festival concert held in Warsaw, Poland

Xinhua) 08:53, February 12, 2025

Chinese musicians perform at a Chinese Spring Festival concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2025. The "Musical Harmony Between East and West" Spring Festival Concert was held at the Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, attracting 400 guests from various sectors in Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Chinese musicians perform at a Chinese Spring Festival concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2025. The "Musical Harmony Between East and West" Spring Festival Concert was held at the Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, attracting 400 guests from various sectors in Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Chinese musicians perform at a Chinese Spring Festival concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2025. The "Musical Harmony Between East and West" Spring Festival Concert was held at the Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, attracting 400 guests from various sectors in Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Chinese musicians perform at a Chinese Spring Festival concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2025. The "Musical Harmony Between East and West" Spring Festival Concert was held at the Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, attracting 400 guests from various sectors in Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Chinese musicians perform at a Chinese Spring Festival concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2025. The "Musical Harmony Between East and West" Spring Festival Concert was held at the Teatr Dramatyczny in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, attracting 400 guests from various sectors in Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)