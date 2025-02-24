China takes bronze in men's team sprint at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

Xinhua) 13:01, February 24, 2025

WARSAW, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's trio of Xue Zhiwen, Lian Ziwen, and Deng Zhihan secured a bronze medal in the men's team sprint at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Sunday.

The bronze adds to China's overall medal tally from the competition, which now includes one silver and four bronzes over the past three days.

In the men's team sprint, China had a slow start but picked up the pace to finish third in 1:20.55. The United States took gold with a time of 1:19.27, while South Korea secured silver in 1:20.47.

The women's team sprint saw hosts Poland beat Canada by 0.23 seconds to claim the title. The Netherlands took the lowest podium.

Erin Jackson of the United States grabbed her second medal in the women's 500m at the Arena Lodowa. On Friday, she stood on top of the podium with a winning time of 38.08 seconds.

On Sunday, the Beijing 2022 Olympic champion was even better, as the 32-year-old took gold in 37.81 ahead of the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting (37.92) and Poland's Andzelika Wojcik (38.06).

In the men's 500m, Yevgeniy Koshkin claimed a sensational victory with 34.52. The Kazakh went from B Division to A Division to win his first-ever World Cup medal. Canada's Laurent Dubreuil was second with a time of 34.70, while Poland's Marek Kania rounded out the podium in 34.76.

The Netherlands' Marijke Groenewoud won the women's mass start in 8:20.34 followed by Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida (8:20.48) and Ivanie Blondin of Canada, who crossed the line in 8:20.79.

In the men's mass start, Lee Seung-hoon of South Korea won in 7:48.05. Bart Hoolwerf of the Netherlands earned silver with 7:48.51, while Italy's Andrea Giovannini was third, finishing in 7:48.57.

The ISU Speed Skating World Cup will next move to Heerenveen, the Netherlands from February 28 to March 2.

