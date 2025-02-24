Ukrainian teacher acquires sense of happiness in China

Xinhua) 13:01, February 24, 2025

Iaroslav Lysenko sends his son to attend an extracurricular class in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

In 2018, Iaroslav Lysenko from Ukraine came to Jiangshan City after college graduation and started to work as a kindergarten teacher in the city.

During his time there, Lysenko met his wife Fan Huiqi, who also works at the kindergarten. In 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Caleb.

"I have always been interested in Asian and Chinese culture, so I chose to come to China," Lysenko said.

The 33-year-old man has adapted to his life in China over the past years, including Chinese food and language.

"From my observation, China is developing rapidly, the environment is excellent, and urban development is progressing systematically rather than in a fragmented way," Lysenko said.

"I feel a strong sense of security and happiness. I hope that my parents can live with us in China in the future." (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Iaroslav Lysenko gives an English lesson to children at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (C) plays football with children at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (R) gives an English lesson to a child at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (R) and his wife Fan Huiqi (L) play with their son Caleb in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (R) poses for a photo with his wife Fan Huiqi and his son Caleb in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (L) and his wife Fan Huiqi (R) play with their son Caleb at a shopping mall in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (R) gives an English lesson to children at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (L) braids hair for a girl at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko interacts with a child at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Iaroslav Lysenko (back) gives an English lesson to children at a kindergarten in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

