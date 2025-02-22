Investigation report on fatal road accident in China's Shandong released

Xinhua) 15:51, February 22, 2025

JINAN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- An investigation report on a fatal road accident that occurred in east China's Shandong Province in 2024 has been published. The approval of the report by the provincial government was released on Friday.

Eleven people were confirmed dead and 13 others injured after a bus ran into a crowd at the gate of a middle school in Dongping County, Tai'an City on Sept. 3, 2024.

According to the report, the accident was caused by the driver not driving the vehicle in accordance with operating regulations, and a large crowd gathering at the scene.

The report suggested that five people including the driver should be investigated for criminal responsibility, and other 27 people including those of the school and the transport department in Dongping County should be given Party and administrative disciplinary penalties and organizational punishment.

