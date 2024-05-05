State Council to oversee probe into university fire in central China

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council on Sunday announced that it will oversee the investigation into a university fire in central China's Henan Province.

The fire occurred on Thursday at a grand auditorium in the Minglun campus of Henan University.

The committee will dispatch a team to supervise and guide the local investigation work. It urges efforts to carry out scientific and rigorous investigations to determine the cause of the fire, as well as to seek accountability in accordance with laws and regulations.

