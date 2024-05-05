Home>>
State Council to oversee probe into university fire in central China
(Xinhua) 15:52, May 05, 2024
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council on Sunday announced that it will oversee the investigation into a university fire in central China's Henan Province.
The fire occurred on Thursday at a grand auditorium in the Minglun campus of Henan University.
The committee will dispatch a team to supervise and guide the local investigation work. It urges efforts to carry out scientific and rigorous investigations to determine the cause of the fire, as well as to seek accountability in accordance with laws and regulations.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former vice president of Beihang University expelled from CPC, public office
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group under investigation
- Six provincial-, ministerial-level officials under investigation since two sessions
- Former deputy general manager of China Energy under investigation
- Former provincial political advisor under investigation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.