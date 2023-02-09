Former deputy general manager of China Energy under investigation

Xinhua) 09:45, February 09, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Li Dong, former deputy general manager of the China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Li, also formerly a member of the company's leading Party members group, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

