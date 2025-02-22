Chinese medical team provides free medical services in Senegal

A member of the 20th batch of the Chinese medical team to Senegal checks a patient in Touba, in the central region of Diourbel, Senegal, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua)

DAKAR, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Members of the 20th batch of the Chinese medical team provided free mobile medical services to people in three localities in northern and central Senegal from Monday to Thursday.

The team, which includes doctors specializing in internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics and ophthalmology, also gave lectures and donated medical supplies to local hospitals in Linguere and Dahra in Senegal's northern region of Louga, and in Touba in the central region of Diourbel.

A total of 1,411 people benefited from their services, which also included emergency health education sessions.

Aly Baidy Kane, deputy prefect of the Department of Linguere, praised the Chinese medical team's contributions to local healthcare. He thanked the Chinese doctors for their humanitarian efforts and hoped for deeper medical cooperation to benefit more Senegalese citizens.

Yang Yiguo, head of the 20th batch of the Chinese medical team, reaffirmed the team's commitment to leveraging their expertise to support Senegal's healthcare development and bring health and hope to more people.

Chinese medical teams have been integrated into Senegal's healthcare system for nearly five decades, a shining example of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

China has sent 20 medical teams, with a total of 312 members, to Senegal, providing medical services to over 3.5 million patients, earning widespread recognition and appreciation from the Senegalese people.

The first Chinese medical team, from east China's Fujian Province, was dispatched to Senegal in July 1975.

