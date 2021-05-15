More Chinese vaccines arrive in Senegal
DAKAR, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Senegal on Friday received another batch of Sinopharm vaccines offered by China.
The vaccines were carried back by Senegalese national flag carrier Air Senegal to the Blaise Diagne International Airport from Beijing, China.
Air Senegal said in a statement that it executed the world's longest commercial flight on Friday with an Airbus 330neo, nearly 16 hours, to carry the Chinese-donated vaccine from Beijing to Dakar.
In February, China was the first country to supply Senegal with COVID-19 vaccines, from Sinopharm, making Senegal the first West African country to launch its national vaccination campaign.
Since March 2, 2020, Senegal has recorded 40,806 COVID-19 cases, including 39,529 recoveries and 1,122 deaths.
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan expedites vaccine campaign for seniors amid criticism over sluggish rollout
- Still indulging in vaccine supremacy, U.S. now itches for vaccine diplomacy
- Vaccine hesitancy, variants growing concern for U.S. battle against COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
- Over 270 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- People receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- China's medical industry sees digital transformation amid pandemic
- India’s vaccine material shortage reveals unfair supply chain that tilts towards the rich world
- Over 229 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- China in action to make COVID-19 vaccines global public good
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.