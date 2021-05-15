More Chinese vaccines arrive in Senegal

Xinhua) 10:33, May 15, 2021

DAKAR, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Senegal on Friday received another batch of Sinopharm vaccines offered by China.

The vaccines were carried back by Senegalese national flag carrier Air Senegal to the Blaise Diagne International Airport from Beijing, China.

Air Senegal said in a statement that it executed the world's longest commercial flight on Friday with an Airbus 330neo, nearly 16 hours, to carry the Chinese-donated vaccine from Beijing to Dakar.

In February, China was the first country to supply Senegal with COVID-19 vaccines, from Sinopharm, making Senegal the first West African country to launch its national vaccination campaign.

Since March 2, 2020, Senegal has recorded 40,806 COVID-19 cases, including 39,529 recoveries and 1,122 deaths.

