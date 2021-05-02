Languages

Sunday, May 02, 2021

People receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

(Xinhua) 10:39, May 02, 2021
A health worker pumps the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at an inoculation site in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 1, 2021. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

