Rain flood hits Dakar, Senegal
(Xinhua) 13:31, September 04, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a flooded football field after torrential rain in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a flooded road after torrential rain in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a flooded road after torrential rain in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
A woman waits for customers after torrential rain in Dakar, Senegal, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a flooded room after torrential rain in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)
