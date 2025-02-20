China delivers world’s first FPSO vessel with carbon capture, storage system

(Photo/CMG)

Following 24 months of construction, China on Thursday officially delivered the world's first offshore floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) equipped with a marine carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in Shanghai's Changxing Island, China Media Group (CMG) reported, highlighting its role as a new solution for global carbon emission control and reduction.

The vessel measures 333 meters in length, 60 meters in width, and has a design depth of 30.5 meters. It is capable of producing up to 120,000 barrels of crude oil each day.

The FPSO has a unique ability to capture carbon dioxide emissions generated during ocean shipping and oil production processes. Additionally, waste heat from exhaust gases can be utilized for electricity generation, achieving both environmental protection and energy efficiency goals.

Offshore oil and gas operations generate significant levels of carbon dioxide each year. According to the report, which cites statistics, in 2023, global offshore oil and gas production and processing activities emitted approximately 38 million tons of carbon dioxide, and this figure could rise to nearly 50 million tons by 2030 if no control measures are taken.

The deployment of a CCS facility on such vessels presents a viable solution for reducing emissions from offshore production and processing activities, and marks a significant milestone in China's marine CCS technology advancements, the CMG report said.

