China's police chief meets head of Azerbaijani state security service
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Beijing on Tuesday.
Wang expressed the hope that the two sides will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation in anti-terrorism, drug control and other fields, jointly crack down on transnational organized crimes such as telecom fraud and online gambling, and advance bilateral law enforcement and security cooperation.
Naghiyev said Azerbaijan is ready to work with China to deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and jointly address security challenges.
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets with Azerbaijani president Aliyev
- Chinese envoy calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to properly settle Lachin road issue
- China provides solution for building secure, stable world
- Xi meets with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
- Parliamentary speakers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail new "Asian century"
- Ukraine to get fuel from Azerbaijan for sowing campaign
- Interview: CPC plays leading role in China's rejuvenation, development -- Azerbaijani deputy PM
- Perez wins in F1 Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen puncture, Hamilton error
- Turkish soldiers arrive in Azerbaijan for cease-fire monitoring mission: minister
- Russia seeks prompt solution to humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: FM
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.