China's police chief meets head of Azerbaijani state security service

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang expressed the hope that the two sides will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation in anti-terrorism, drug control and other fields, jointly crack down on transnational organized crimes such as telecom fraud and online gambling, and advance bilateral law enforcement and security cooperation.

Naghiyev said Azerbaijan is ready to work with China to deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and jointly address security challenges.

