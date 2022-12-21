Chinese envoy calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to properly settle Lachin road issue

December 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to properly settle their disputes over the latest developments on the Lachin road linking Armenia with the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

China takes note of the recent letters from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the president of the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general respectively, on the situation in the Lachin corridor, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China expresses concern over the current situation and its humanitarian impact, he told the UN Security Council.

"We believe the relevant disputes surrounding the Lachin corridor should be resolved through dialogue and consultations," he said.

Russia has done a lot of work to this end with positive progress, which China welcomes. China hopes that with the good offices of Russia and other parties concerned, the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin corridor will be resolved as soon as possible.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are close neighbors. Achieving shared security and development through cooperation is in the fundamental interests of both countries. China encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet each other halfway and properly resolve disputes between them on the basis of international law and norms governing international relations, he said.

China supports any diplomatic effort that contributes to this goal and will also play a constructive role to this end, he said.

Briefing the Security Council, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenca, said reports emerged of protests near a Russian peacekeeping post on the Lachin road on Dec. 12. The road is a vital artery for the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It has been reported that "these protests were against what they claim is the illegal exploitation of mineral resources and its environmental impact on the surrounding area." The United Nations is not in a position to verify or confirm these various claims and allegations. The protests were continuing, he said.

