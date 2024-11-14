Chinese vice premier meets with Azerbaijani president Aliyev

Xinhua) 16:45, November 14, 2024

BAKU, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, first conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Aliyev.

Ding noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan 32 years ago, mutual political trust has been continuously strengthened, and the bilateral relationship has become increasingly mature.

During their meeting in Astana in July, Xi and Aliyev jointly announced the elevation of China-Azerbaijan relations to the level of strategic partnership, Ding said, noting both sides should implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state and push for continuous development of China-Azerbaijan relations at a new starting point and at a high level.

China is willing to work with Azerbaijan in the spirit of sincere mutual trust and mutual benefit to strengthen political guidance, deepen comprehensive cooperation, so as to achieve their respective development and revitalization goals, he added.

Ding also extended China's congratulations on Azerbaijan's successful hosting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku and expressed China's readiness to work with Azerbaijan to make joint contributions to the international efforts to build a beautiful planet and realize the sustainable development of the world.

China values Azerbaijan's significant role in international and regional affairs and is prepared to work with Azerbaijan to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, so as to promote building a community with a shared future for mankind, Ding said.

For his part, Aliyev asked Ding to convey his sincere greetings to Xi. He emphasized that Azerbaijan and China are true strategic partners engaged in frequent high-level exchanges with bilateral cooperation steadily progressing.

Azerbaijan places great importance on its relationship with China, supports the major initiatives proposed by Xi, and is willing to actively collaborate with China on the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with China in areas such as trans-Caspian international transport, trade, investment, industry, and renewable energy, so as to elevate the bilateral relations to a new level, Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan is willing to strengthen international cooperation with China, support multilateralism, promote inter-civilizational dialogue, and advance fairness and justice in the international community, he added.

