Kellogg chosen as U.S. representative for talks on Ukraine: Kremlin aide

Xinhua) 10:31, February 19, 2025

MOSCOW, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Washington has appointed U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg to represent the United States in negotiations on Ukraine, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov said Kellogg would hold contacts with Ukraine and Europe, and another representative or group of representatives will be selected for dialogue on Russia-U.S. relations.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would also appoint representatives from the Russian side that would take part in bilateral talks with Washington.

