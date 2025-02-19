China's top economic planner to increase support for private firms
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday that it will help private enterprises to make contributions to major national strategies, enhance security capacities in key areas, and participate in large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs.
This move follows a high-profile symposium focusing on private enterprises held on Monday, which was attended by representatives of private entrepreneurs.
The NDRC said it would revise and publish a new negative list for market access as early as possible, and would continue efforts to ensure fair private sector access to the competitive infrastructure sector and major national scientific research facilities.
In addition, the NDRC will work with related government organs to intensify regulatory measures to enforce stricter penalties for dishonest business practices and address overdue payments owed to private enterprises.
The private sector, long the backbone of China's economy, accounts for over 92 percent of the country's businesses. It also plays a pivotal role in driving China's innovation endeavors -- contributing more than 92 percent of its high-tech enterprises.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to better regulate administrative inspections on firms
- Nation's top 500 firms set new records for revenue growth
- Outstanding loans of China's consumer finance firms up 17.5 pct in 2022
- China's fiberglass giant opens new production line in Egypt
- U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher
- Shenzhen-listed firms see steady performances in 2021
- China's micro-credit firms down in number in Q1
- U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower
- Most firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2021
- Tencent, battery giant CATL among China's most valuable private firms
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.