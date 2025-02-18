China responds to U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all peace efforts to solve the Ukraine crisis, including the talks between the United States and Russia, and China hopes that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

