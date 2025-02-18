China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace in Ukraine: envoy

Xinhua) 10:43, February 18, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace in Ukraine, including the recent agreement reached by the United States and Russia to start peace talks, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Monday.

In remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine, Fu said China has consistently advocated for settling global disputes and conflicts peacefully through dialogue and consultation in accordance with the UN Charter, and this applies equally to the Ukraine issue.

He recalled that 10 years ago, the parties concerned with the Ukraine issue reached the Minsk Agreements through negotiations, and that the agreements were subsequently endorsed by the Security Council in its Resolution 2202, which "represents the right direction of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiation."

"Regrettably, after the conclusion of the agreements, most of the provisions were not fully and effectively implemented," the ambassador said, adding that the situation that should have gradually deescalated has instead become even more tense, ultimately leading to the full escalation of the crisis and a large-scale conflict that continues to this day.

"The failure of the Minsk Agreements is deplorable, and its historical lessons warrant deep reflection," Fu said.

He stressed that from the day after the crisis broke out, China has called for a political solution through dialogue and consultation, noting that the four-point proposal -- the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries given due regard, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported -- is China's fundamental guidance on the Ukraine issue.

China has been actively engaged in diplomatic mediation and maintains contact with relevant parties, including Russia and Ukraine, has had in-depth participation in the consideration of the Ukraine issue under the framework of the United Nations and its Security Council, and plays a constructive role in promoting ceasefire and political settlement, Fu said.

China has also partnered with Brazil and other countries in creating the Group of Friends for Peace to garner the collective wisdom of the countries of the Global South and form an important force for peace, said the ambassador. "The evolving situation has proven that China's proposal is objective, fair, rational, and pragmatic, reflecting the broad consensus of the international community."

Fu pointed out that at present, the Ukraine issue is about to reach a critical moment for a negotiated settlement, and "the ultimate resolution of any conflict lies at the negotiation table, and history will undoubtedly deliver a just outcome."

He expressed the hope that all relevant parties and stakeholders involved in the Ukraine crisis will engage in the peace talks process, and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties.

"As the conflict has been unfolding on European soil, it is imperative for Europe to work for peace," Fu said.

"We hope the parties will jointly address the root causes of the crisis through negotiation and find a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework for lasting stability in the region," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)