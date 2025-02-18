China, Ireland pledge closer ties, deeper cooperation: FM

Xinhua) 10:52, February 18, 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Ireland have made remarkable achievements in cooperation across various fields, demonstrating huge potential and broad prospects for further collaboration, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland Simon Harris.

Last year, China and Ireland marked the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit injecting new momentum into their strategic partnership for mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said. He noted that China is willing to work with Ireland to implement the consensus reached by their leaders and to be partners based on mutual trust, respect and support.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Wang said China and Ireland should cherish and build on the successful experience of China-EU relations over the past decades. He stressed the importance of maintaining a partnership, properly managing differences, and working together to promote the sustained and healthy development of China-EU ties.

Amid growing global uncertainties and instabilities, Wang highlighted China's call for building an equal and orderly multipolar world, which he said represents the broadest consensus of the international community.

The top Chinese diplomat underscored that China and the EU are key forces in a multipolar world and reiterated China's readiness to collaborate with all parties, including the EU, to uphold the authority of the United Nations, adhere to fundamental norms governing international relations, oppose unilateralism, and reject the resurgence of "the law of the jungle."

Harris noted that Ireland-China relations have made significant strides in recent decades, with practical cooperation delivering positive results. He highlighted the substantial growth in bilateral trade and active exchanges in education, culture, and other sectors.

Ireland values its relationship with China, adheres to the one-China policy, and is committed to strengthening a positive and constructive partnership, Harris said. He welcomed China's visa-free policy for Irish citizens and expressed support for launching more direct flights to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

He added that Ireland upholds multilateralism and free trade, opposes "decoupling," and supports deeper cooperation between China and the EU in addressing global challenges.

The two sides also discussed the Ukraine crisis, with Harris sharing his perspective on rebuilding peace in Europe. Wang reaffirmed China's support for all efforts toward achieving peace and support for a fair, lasting, and binding peace formula acceptable to all parties. He also stressed China's support for Europe's role in the peace process, particularly in shaping a new security framework for the region.

Both sides also exchanged views on easing tensions in Gaza and advancing efforts for a return to the "two-state solution."

