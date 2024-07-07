CPC delegation visits Ireland

Xinhua) 10:52, July 07, 2024

DUBLIN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Ireland from Thursday to Saturday, at the invitation of Dail Eireann, the lower house of the Irish parliament.

The delegation, led by Lu Kang, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with Chair of Dail Eireann Sean O Fearghail, former Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern, and representatives from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, major parties and think tanks, respectively.

The delegation briefed the Irish side about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as well as foreign policies and propositions of the Chinese government.

Both sides said they stand ready to take the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen inter-party and other exchanges in various fields, strengthen international cooperation, and push forward China-Ireland and China-Europe relations.

