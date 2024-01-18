China, Ireland should work together to uphold free and open int'l trading system

Xinhua) 09:54, January 18, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Ireland should work together to uphold a free and open international trading system and maintain the stable and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains, visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday.

Li made the call while meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of the Irish president.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)