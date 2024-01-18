Home>>
China to grant Ireland unilateral visa-free treatment
(Xinhua) 09:40, January 18, 2024
DUBLIN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will apply unilateral visa-free policy to Ireland to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday.
Li made the remarks when meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, the official Irish state guest house.
