Ireland abides by one-China principle, hopes for China's peaceful reunification: PM

Xinhua) 09:41, January 18, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ireland appreciates China's great achievements in economic and social development, always abides by the one-China principle, and hopes that China will achieve peaceful reunification at an early date, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said here Wednesday.

Varadkar made the remarks when meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Farmleigh House, the official Irish state guest house.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)