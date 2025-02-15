Chinese navy vessels finish joint maritime exercise in Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:29, February 15, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese navy task group has finished a multinational maritime exercise in Pakistan, which was the first international joint exercise the Chinese military participated in this year, China's defense ministry announced Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the task group comprised the guided-missile destroyer PLANS Baotou and the comprehensive supply ship PLANS Gaoyouhu.

The task group attended the joint exercise coded "AMAN 2025" from Feb. 6 to 11, at the invitation of the Pakistani military, according to the spokesperson.

He added that drills conducted during the exercise were on issues including joint counter-piracy operations, search and rescue, and air defense.

Zhang said the exercise had facilitated exchanges between the Chinese navy and other participating naval troops, and demonstrated their shared commitment to maritime security.

The Chinese military will continue to fulfill its international responsibilities and contribute to world peace and stability with concrete actions, he added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)