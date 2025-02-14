China's unreliable entity list only targets very small number of rule-breaking firms: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:43, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the unreliable entity list targets only a very small number of foreign entities that undermine market rules and violate Chinese laws.

Two U.S. firms, namely PVH Corp. and Illumina, Inc., were added to China's unreliable entity list on Feb. 4. The move could subject the companies to one or multiple measures under Article 10 of the country's provisions on the unreliable entity list, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said at a regular news conference.

China has always exercised prudence in addressing issues related to the unreliable entity list, He said, noting that honest and law-abiding foreign entities have nothing to worry about.

The Chinese government continues to welcome companies from around the world to invest and operate in China, and remains committed to providing a stable, fair and predictable business environment for law-abiding foreign enterprises operating in the country, said the spokesperson.

