China to ensure national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises

Xinhua) 09:25, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will implement measures to ensure the national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

To pursue higher-standard opening up and promote mutual benefits, the country will promote alignment with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and steadily expand institutional opening up, the report said.

More efforts will be exerted to attract foreign investment. All market access restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing will be abolished, and market access restrictions in services sectors, such as telecommunications and healthcare, will be reduced, the report said.

Work will also be done to make China a favored destination for foreign investment, it said, adding that solid progress will be pursued in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will deepen multilateral, bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and work toward joining the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it added.

