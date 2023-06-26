Five foreign law firms get green light to set up representative offices in China
(People's Daily Online) 14:05, June 26, 2023
Five foreign law firms have been allowed to set up representative offices in China after a review consistent with the Regulations on Administration of Foreign Law Firms' Representative Offices in China, the Ministry of Justice of China said.
The five representative offices are:
Allen & Gledhill Llp Shanghai Representative Office (Singapore)
Holman Fenwick Willan Llp Shenzhen Representative Office (UK)
Morgan, Lewis ＆ Bockius Llp Shenzhen Representative Office (USA)
Ricky Tan & Co Haikou Representative Office (Malaysia)
Areti Charidemou & Associates Llc Chonqing Representative Office (Cyprus)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nearly 97 pct foreign firms satisfied with China's business environment: survey
- Interview: China's deepened opening up a boon for foreign firms, says Honeywell senior executive
- Strategy offers opportunities for foreign firms
- Foreign companies expected to remain in China: World Bank official
- Foreign companies' tailored products key to Chinese consumers' hearts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.