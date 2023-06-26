Five foreign law firms get green light to set up representative offices in China

People's Daily Online) 14:05, June 26, 2023

Five foreign law firms have been allowed to set up representative offices in China after a review consistent with the Regulations on Administration of Foreign Law Firms' Representative Offices in China, the Ministry of Justice of China said.

The five representative offices are:

Allen & Gledhill Llp Shanghai Representative Office (Singapore)

Holman Fenwick Willan Llp Shenzhen Representative Office (UK)

Morgan, Lewis ＆ Bockius Llp Shenzhen Representative Office (USA)

Ricky Tan & Co Haikou Representative Office (Malaysia)

Areti Charidemou & Associates Llc Chonqing Representative Office (Cyprus)

