Nearly 97 pct foreign firms satisfied with China's business environment: survey

Xinhua) 10:58, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The vast majority of foreign-funded companies operating in China have expressed their admiration for the country's favorable business environment and have shown great confidence in the market, according to a recent survey.

Some 97 percent of the surveyed foreign firms said they are satisfied with China's policies on boosting foreign investment that rolled out from the beginning of the fourth quarter of last year to date, Wang Linjie, an official with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), told a press conference on Tuesday.

Foreign enterprises remain upbeat about the prospects of the Chinese market as China continues to improve its business environment, enhance industrial chains and supply chains, and facilitate cross-border trade, Wang said.

According to a report released by the CCPIT on the same day, foreign companies are optimistic about their development in China, with over 90 percent of the respondents expecting their return on investment to remain flat or increase in the next five years.

The survey revealed that foreign firms demonstrate a strong will to expand their business operations in China. Over 70 percent of the respondents said they would further localize their industrial chains in China or maintain the status quo.

The Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, as well as southwest China's cities of Chengdu and Chongqing, are the main destinations for foreign investment, according to the survey.

