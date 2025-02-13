China Buzz: 'Ne Zha 2' sparks frenzy in film market

A poster of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" is pictured at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

In just two weeks, one child has set China's film industry ablaze. His name? Ne Zha.

Debuting just over two weeks ago, "Ne Zha 2"—an animated sequel loosely based on Chinese mythology and the famous ancient novel "Investiture of the Gods"- has captivated audiences across the nation and dominated movie screens like few films before.

The movie has shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing film ever in China. As of Feb. 12, 2025, "Ne Zha 2" has grossed 9.18 billion yuan ($1.29 billion), entering the global all-time box office top 25. It has also broken the monopoly of Hollywood films in the 8-billion-yuan club, setting a new record for single-market box office achievements.

"This is the best animated film I've ever seen," commented one netizen on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media.

But its success isn't just reflected in box office numbers. On major internet platforms, "Ne Zha 2" has become a "traffic darling." According to Maoyan data, on Feb. 11, multiple trending topics such as "'Ne Zha 2' races to become the number one animated film globally" and "Overseas Chinese supporting 'Ne Zha 2'" hit the hot charts on short video platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou. On Douyin alone, the related topic videos accumulated over 14 billion views, with 378 hot search topics. The film's soaring popularity has led to an unprecedented demand for related merchandise, with limited-edition products flying off the shelves both online and offline.

The popularity of "Ne Zha 2" is no coincidence. The film boasts stunning visual effects, with each battle scene crafted into a breathtaking spectacle that elevates domestic animation to international standards. The story cleverly blends traditional Chinese mythology with modern values, making it both nostalgic and relatable. Additionally, "Ne Zha 2" appeals to all age groups, breaking the stereotype of animated films being only for children. Its captivating plot, emotional depth, and thrilling action resonate with both young viewers and adults alike.

"'Ne Zha 2' is not just an animated film; it's a philosophical exploration of growth and choices," one netizen commented.

Some critics argue that beyond its stunning special effects, "Ne Zha 2" resonates with audiences due to its portrayal of youthful ambition. The film's core message—about moving forward, striving, and rising up—strikes a deep chord with viewers, capturing the spirit of defiance and determination that appeals to the masses.

Audience line up to attend the premiere of the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

"Ne Zha 2" is in no mood to slow down at the box office. On Feb. 12, the film began pre-sale screenings in North America and will officially premiere in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 14. Although it has not yet officially been released, "Ne Zha 2" has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the U.S. The film's distributor revealed that pre-sales are booming, with attendance rates exceeding 90 percent, making it nearly impossible to get a ticket.

"This success underscores China's growing influence in the global film industry. China's already on the rise. It is rising even more, not just in numbers and box office and dollars, but also in the quality of its domestic production and the creativity of the Chinese film artists who are at a level that is as good as anybody in the world," said Adam Leipzig, a Hollywood producer.

