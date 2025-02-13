Kids practice ice hockey in park in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
The ice rink in Lilac Park in Qunli New Zone, Daoli district of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province was bustling with activity on Feb. 9, 2025. In an area within the park, five or six kids were practicing ice hockey, attracting the attention of onlookers.
Kids practice ice hockey in Lilac Park in Qunli New Zone, Daoli district of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo/Su Qiang)
The kids, ranging from over 10 to 4 or 5 years old, were dressed in a mix of full gear and casual attire. Their ice hockey skills varied, with some beginners falling frequently and others zipping around the rink like pros.
Kids practice ice hockey in Lilac Park in Qunli New Zone, Daoli district of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo/Su Qiang)
A kid practices ice hockey in Lilac Park in Qunli New Zone, Daoli district of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo/Su Qiang)
Photos
