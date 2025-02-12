Mutual enrichment of civilizations between China and Pacific island countries from the perspective of development in the Global South

As an important part of the Global South, the Pacific island countries have gradually gained prominence on the international stage in recent years. China and the Pacific island countries, though separated by thousands of miles, share a long history of mutual civilization, friendship and cooperation. In 1975, the People's Republic of China and Fiji formally established diplomatic relations, which opened a new chapter of friendly exchanges between China and the Pacific island countries. Since that time, there has been a deepening of mutual learning and enrichment of civilizations between the two sides in the political, economic and cultural fields.

Economic mutual enrichment - Common development and cooperation: China and the Pacific island countries enjoy a close trade relationship, with frequent exchanges of agricultural products, mineral resources, fishery products and more. China has implemented a number of agricultural technical assistance projects in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, Micronesia, Samoa, and other island countries. On May 9, 2023, the China-Pacific Island Countries Agriculture Cooperation and Demonstration Center was unveiled in the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences. The construction of the Center's permanent premises is expected to be completed by 2025. From 1992 to 2021, China's trade volume with Pacific island nations that have established diplomatic relations with China surged from $153 million to $5.3 billion, marking an average annual growth rate of 13 percent. Over the span of three decades, trade between China and these countries has expanded more than thirty-fold. Chinese enterprises have made extensive investments in infrastructure construction, energy development, fishery farming and other fields in Pacific island countries. Chinese enterprises have carried out an upgrading project at the port of Suva in Fiji, supported the renovation of the Faleolo International Airport in Samoa, and participated in the construction of a solar power generation project in the Solomon Islands. This deepening of trade cooperation is believed to contribute to the development of both economies, as well as support the competitiveness of both sides in the international market.

Cultural mutual enrichment - The blending of tradition and modernity: It is understood that both China and the Pacific island countries possess rich and colorful traditional art forms, and art exchanges have been suggested as a means to promote mutual understanding and appreciation of their cultures. On May 11, 2023, the Fijian Culture, Tourism and Art Exchange Center was opened in Nansha district, Guangzhou, which is said to showcase Fiji's diverse culture, including traditional dance, music and handicrafts. In December 2024, the Pingtan Keqiutou Site Museum in Fujian Province opened and hosted a joint exhibition on the culture and art of the Austronesian. According to archaeological discoveries, Fujian is said to be an important area for China's prehistoric ancestors to adapt to the sea and utilize its resources, as well as an important starting point for the formation of ancestral populations of the Austronesian and their spread to the Pacific islands. In recent years, there has been extensive cooperation between China and Pacific island countries in language learning, with China setting up Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms in Fiji, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and other countries to teach Chinese language and culture. At the same time, the languages of many Pacific island countries have been given attention in Chinese universities and research institutes. These activities and exchange programs reflect the interaction and cooperation between China and the Pacific island countries in the field of traditional arts and culture, which is further deepening mutual cultural appreciation between the two sides.

Social mutual enrichment - Common progress and cooperation: China has provided assistance to Pacific island countries with the aim of cultivating local talent, including the deployment of teaching staff and the provision of scholarships. At the Second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 30, 2022, Wang Yi, foreign minister of China, announced that China would allocate 2,500 government scholarships and 3,000 training opportunities to Pacific island countries from 2020 to 2025. In the context of medical and health cooperation, China has a long-standing commitment to this area, evidenced by its ongoing deployment of medical teams to Papua New Guinea for over two decades. Since 2012, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission has dispatched 27 batches of medical delegations, totaling 199 personnel, to undertake a range of activities including the deployment of medical professionals to island communities, the provision of complimentary healthcare services, the dissemination of health information, and the facilitation of academic exchanges. In the area of social governance, in 2022, China issued the "China's Position Paper on Mutual Respect and Common Development with Pacific Island Countries," which explicitly proposes to strengthen the exchange of governance experience and promote mutual learning in areas such as national development planning and the construction of special economic zones.

In the context of development in the Global South, the mutual appreciation of civilizations between China and the Pacific island countries is a significant manifestation of friendship and cooperation between the two sides, as well as an important practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind. In the future, it is imperative for the two sides to continue strengthening their exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promoting the deepening of mutual appreciation of civilizations, and making substantial contributions to the development of the countries of the Global South and the advancement of world civilization.

(Zhao Shuo is director of Research Center of the Pacific Island Countries at the Academy of International and Regional Communication Studies in Communication University of China; Wu Feina is associate professor in Fuzhou University of International Studies and Trade.)

