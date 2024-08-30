Chinese modernization to bring new opportunities for Pacific island countries' development: China's envoy

Xinhua) 10:39, August 30, 2024

SUVA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization will bring new opportunities for the development of Pacific island countries, China's Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs Qian Bo said here at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which runs from Monday to Friday in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa.

While addressing a dialogue session on Wednesday, Qian briefed the participants on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and expounded on China's policy toward Pacific island countries.

He emphasized that China will remain committed to a high-level opening-up, the path of peaceful development, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the concept of green development.

The envoy also said China will take concrete actions to support the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and accelerate the building of an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific island countries.

During the meeting, Qian announced China's measures to support the development of Pacific island countries, which were highly praised by all participants.

The forum leaders meet annually to develop collective responses to regional issues. And this year's meeting was hosted by Tonga under the theme "Transformative, Resilient Pasifiki -- Build Better Now."

