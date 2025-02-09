Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma dies at 95

Xinhua) 14:43, February 09, 2025

WINDHOEK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma died aged 95 on Saturday, the country's President Nangolo Mbumba announced in a statement on Sunday morning.

Mbumba said that over the past three weeks, the founding president had been hospitalized in the capital city of Windhoek for medical treatment and observation due to ill health.

"Unfortunately, this time, the most gallant son of our land could not recover from his illness," Mbumba said.

"It is therefore with utmost sorrow and sadness that I announce this morning of Feb. 9, 2025, to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters, and the world at large, about the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader, H.E. Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. President Nujoma passed on at the age of 95 on Feb. 8 at 23h45 in Windhoek, Namibia," he said.

Born on May 12, 1929, at Etunda village, Omusati Region, in northwestern Namibia, Nujoma served as the country's first president from 1990 to 2005. He was also a founding member of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), the party that has governed Namibia since its independence.

While expressing sympathy to Nujoma's family on social media, Mbumba said his government would announce a period of national mourning and burial arrangements to honor the founding president.

