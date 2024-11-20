Chinese medical team in Namibia promotes child health on World Children's Day

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 16th Chinese Medical Team in Namibia on Wednesday conducted free medical checkups in the informal settlement of Havana, one of Windhoek's most populated settlements, as they joined the rest of the world in observing World Children's Day.

World Children's Day, first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day, is celebrated on Nov. 20 annually to promote international togetherness and awareness among children, and improve children's welfare worldwide, according to the United Nations. The theme this year is "Listen to the Future."

At the Frans Nambinga Arts and Training Center, members of the Chinese medical team conducted medical checkups such as spine examinations. They also observed the general health of the children and youth at the center and offered advice and recommendations.

The team also educated the children on proper hygiene, emphasizing the importance of handwashing to curb the spread of diseases.

"It's very meaningful," said Huang Qin, the Chinese medical team leader. "We wish them growing up very happy and healthy."

Health checkups at the Frans Nambinga center were initiated by the 14th Chinese Medical Team several years ago and have since become a tradition for members of the Chinese medical team to provide these essential services, he said.

"We will go on to do this work for the children and wish the children to grow up happily," Huang said.

The Chinese medical team also brought gifts such as stationery and food items for the children at the center and engaged them with fun games.

Frans Nambinga, the center's founder, thanked the Chinese medical team for conducting health checkups for the children. "We are excited about this opportunity, as it will help the children learn about their bodies and overall health," he said.

