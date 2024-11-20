Chinese Medical Team celebrates World Children's Day with checkups and games in Windhoek, Namibia

Members of the Chinese medical team play games with children at the Frans Nambinga Arts and Training Center in Windhoek, Namibia, Nov. 20, 2024. The 16th Chinese Medical Team in Namibia on Wednesday conducted free medical checkups in the informal settlement of Havana, one of Windhoek's most populated settlements, as they joined the rest of the world in observing World Children's Day.

At the Frans Nambinga Arts and Training Center, members of the Chinese medical team conducted medical checkups such as spine examinations. The team educated the children on proper hygiene, emphasizing the importance of handwashing to curb the spread of diseases. The team also brought gifts such as stationery and food items for the children at the center and engaged them with fun games.

World Children's Day is celebrated on Nov. 20 annually to promote international togetherness and awareness among children, and improve children's welfare worldwide, according to the United Nations. The theme this year is "Listen to the Future." (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

