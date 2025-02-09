Trump revokes security clearances for Biden's top aides

Xinhua) 13:31, February 09, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Democrats' security clearances, multiple U.S. media reported on Saturday.

The New York Post, a pro-Trump right-wing tabloid, quoted Trump as saying in an exclusive interview that he had decided to strip the security clearances of Blinken.

"Bad guy. Take away his passes," Trump said to the newspaper about Blinken. As a result, Blinken would no longer be able to access classified information or enter federal facilities.

Trump said he would do the same to another seven Democrats as well, including Jake Sullivan. Before serving as former President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Sullivan was the chief foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The list of names targeted by Trump also included New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. They were all involved at some point in investigations against Trump.

Biden's security clearances were removed by Trump on Friday. The former president's daily intelligence briefings were discontinued as well.

Trump pointed out that Biden "set this precedent" in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community to stop then ex-president Trump, from accessing details on national security, "a courtesy provided to former Presidents" even after leaving office.

Shortly after taking office in 2021, Biden said he did not believe Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior" and worries that he might disclose sensitive information to others.

