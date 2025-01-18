Trump's inauguration expected to be moved indoors due to cold weather

Xinhua) 10:06, January 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that his inauguration is expected to be moved indoors Monday due to freezing weather projected in Washington, D.C.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the wind chill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump said, adding that it was also used by former President Ronald Reagan for his second inauguration in 1985 due to the very cold weather.

The incoming president noted that Capital One Arena will open on Monday for live viewing of the event and to host the presidential parade. He will join the crowd at Capital One Arena after the swearing-in.

Trump will also hold a rally at Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, as planned.

When Trump is sworn in at noon on Monday, the temperature will be around minus six degrees Celsius. Due to the projected wind, it will feel even colder.

