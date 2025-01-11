Home>>
Trump granted unconditional discharge in hush money case
(Xinhua) 14:23, January 11, 2025
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Juan Merchan, a New York judge overseeing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case, on Friday granted Trump unconditional discharge in delivering a sentence for the case, according to media reports.
