Trump granted unconditional discharge in hush money case

Xinhua) 14:23, January 11, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Juan Merchan, a New York judge overseeing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case, on Friday granted Trump unconditional discharge in delivering a sentence for the case, according to media reports.

