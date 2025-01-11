Trump Organization issues ethics pledge for president-elect's 2nd term

NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Trump Organization on Friday issued a new ethics agreement that it said would govern how the family and President-elect Donald Trump would conduct themselves over the next four years to try to avoid conflicts of interest, even though the president is legally exempt from federal conflict of interest laws.

"The measures described in the document largely echo pledges the Trump family made eight years ago, when Trump first became president," noted The New York Times in its report about the development.

The pledges include appointing an outside ethics lawyer to review major family business transactions worth more than 10 million U.S. dollars, keeping assets Trump owns in a trust and limiting his access to detailed financial information about the company.

"But the Trump family is not pledging to halt any new international real estate deals, unlike eight years ago," noted the report. Instead, it is agreeing only to "no new transactions with foreign governments."

"We are going above and beyond," the president-elect's sone Eric Trump said in an interview with The Times on Friday.

