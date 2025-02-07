Proud of working with my Chinese friends

In September 1987, at the age of 21, I graduated from the Faculty of Arts at Cairo University in Egypt. Later, I joined the Egyptian branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC Egypt). This fortuitous opportunity opened the door to my connection with China.

Hanan Othman Abdelkader is the most senior Egyptian employee at the Egyptian branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC Egypt). The photo shows Hanan Othman Abdelkader (second from the right) with her Chinese colleagues. (Photo provided by Hanan Othman Abdelkader)

Since starting my job in February 1988, I have worked at CSCEC Egypt for 36 years. When I first joined the company, as the only Egyptian employee I felt both excited and anxious. I was looking forward to the opportunity to learn about China and make new friends, but I also worried about how well I would get along with so many foreign colleagues.

However, I soon realized that my Chinese colleagues were incredibly friendly and supportive. Back then the company was relatively small with not many employees. After a very short period, I became close friends with my Chinese colleagues.

Due to my lack of experience, I often made mistakes or missed important things when handling tasks in the early days of working. Whenever my Chinese colleagues noticed, they would promptly offer me advice and guidance.

During my moments of distress, they provided me with support and alleviated my concerns; and in times of triumph, they shared in my joy genuinely, like true family members. During holidays, they also invited me to festive activities, helping me better understand Chinese culture and integrate into the company.

My senior colleague Hou Ping, in particular, always supported and encouraged me, creating a deep sense of warmth in my heart. A few years later, after completing her assignment in Egypt, Hou returned to China.

Despite the distance, we have stayed in touch over the years. We also exchange good wishes on holidays, as if we were right there with each other. I believe that our friendship, built on trust and care, will accompany us throughout our lives.

Hou and other Chinese colleagues are very concerned about the company's development. What makes us proud is that since undertaking the construction of the Central Business District project in Egypt's new administrative capital, our company has steadily grown in size. Now we have more than 9,000 employees, with nearly 7,000 Egyptians, making me the most senior Egyptian employee in the company.

Hanan Othman Abdelkader (second from left) and Chinese colleagues visit Pharaoh Village in Egypt. (Photo provided by Hanan Othman Abdelkader)

I found many similarities between Egyptian and Chinese cultures, such as valuing family and showing kindness to friends. I often discuss Egyptian and Chinese cultural traits with my Chinese colleagues. My colleague Wang Wenjie offered me a deeper understanding of the Spring Festival and was intrigued by Egyptian culture as well. I once invited her to my home and prepared authentic Egyptian dishes for her to experience the festival customs in Egypt. The beautiful and warm scene is something I will never forget.

Throughout my time at CSCEC Egypt, I have seen the steady development of the company and the growing friendship between Egyptian and Chinese colleagues. I always believe that the closer my relationship with my Chinese friends becomes, the stronger the friendship between our two peoples will be.

The Central Business District project in Egypt's new administrative capital is a symbol of Egypt-China friendship and as a participant in and witness to this project, I will forever be proud to have worked alongside my Chinese friends.

People-to-people friendship is the foundation of friendship between nations. May the friendship between Egypt and China flourish and thrive like a mighty tree. I am also willing to contribute my part to the friendly exchanges between our two countries.

(Hanan Othman Abdelkader is an Egyptian employee of the Egyptian branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.)

