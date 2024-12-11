Egyptian FM to visit China

December 11, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty will visit China and co-chair the China-Egypt foreign ministers' strategic dialogue from Dec. 12 to 13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Wednesday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Mao added.

