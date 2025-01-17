China-Egypt ties hailed as Chinese New Year reception held in Cairo

Xinhua) 11:09, January 17, 2025

CAIRO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The growing China-Egypt ties were highlighted in a reception held Wednesday evening in Cairo by the Chinese embassy in Egypt to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival.

The reception gathered hundreds of diplomats, scholars, businessmen, and experts from both China and Egypt.

In his remarks to the guests, Zhang Tao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy, said China-Egypt and China-Arab relations have been constantly growing and making significant progress.

Amid the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization, China-Egypt and China-Arab relations will usher in broader prospects, Zhang told the attendees.

"Egypt and China share deep and diverse historical relations. Bilateral ties have witnessed remarkable development in recent years across various fields including politics, economy, trade, investment, and cultural exchange," Ahmed Shaheen, Egypt's assistant foreign minister for Asia-Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand affairs, said in his speech.

During the reception, Chinese traditional dance and folk music performances were staged.

China's Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

