Senior CPC official meets Egyptian FM

Xinhua) 10:26, December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, stepping up inter-party exchanges, strengthening political dialogue, strengthening people-to-people exchanges, and promoting the building of a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

