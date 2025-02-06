Home>>
Panama Canal authority denies offering free transit to U.S. gov't vessels
(Xinhua) 14:25, February 06, 2025
PANAMA CITY, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Panama Canal Authority denied reports on Wednesday that it would allow U.S. government vessels to transit the canal for free, clarifying that no changes have been made to tolls or fees.
The U.S. State Department had stated that Panama agreed to waive fees for U.S. government vessels, claiming the move would save the U.S. government millions annually.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Presence of U.S. military bases in the Philippines exacerbates regional tensions: IPB official
- Southwestern U.S. states worry about impacts from new tariffs
- Trump considers jailing U.S. criminals in El Salvador
- Trump's remarks on Gaza draw wide criticism in Europe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.