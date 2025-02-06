U.S. federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship

Xinhua) February 06, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday indefinitely blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants and foreign visitors with temporary visas.

Judge Deborah L. Boardman from the United States District Court for the District of Maryland issued a preliminary injunction after a court hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland, in a case filed by civil rights groups seeking to block Trump's order. The injunction applies nationally.

"The Maryland lawsuit is one of at least six different federal cases brought against Trump's order by a total of 22 Democratic-led states and more than half a dozen civil rights groups," according to The Washington Post.

Trump signed the order hours after taking office on Jan. 20. It directed federal agencies to halt recognition of citizenship for children born after Feb. 19, if neither parent is a U.S. citizen nor a permanent resident.

Over 20 states and civil rights groups immediately filed lawsuits challenging the order, calling it blatantly "unconstitutional."

On Jan. 23, Senior U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, a federal judge in Seattle, Washington state, temporarily blocked Trump's executive order for at least 14 days, as lawsuits in Washington state and elsewhere over Trump's action proceeded.

The 14th Amendment states that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States."

Trump's executive order argued that the 14th Amendment "has always" excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

