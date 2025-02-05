U.S. Senate confirms Chris Wright as energy secretary

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate on Monday evening confirmed Chris Wright, CEO of an oilfield services company, to be the new secretary of the Energy Department.

The upper chamber approved the nomination by a vote of 59-38.

Wright is the CEO of Liberty Energy, a Denver-based company that provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and gas industry.

He has actively supported policies that promote the fossil fuel industry and energy independence, and has previously questioned the link between climate change and extreme weather events.

With the Republican Party gaining a majority in the Senate and presidential appointments typically requiring only a simple majority of 51 votes for confirmation, President Donald Trump faces few obstacles in advancing his cabinet choices.

