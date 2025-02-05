Trump moves to wrest control of USAID

Xinhua) 10:10, February 05, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) closed its headquarters to agency personnel on Monday following moves by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to exert control over the foreign-aid organization.

An email to USAID personnel said that the move was taken by "Agency leadership." The message said that replies should be directed to an email address that appears to be associated with Gavin Kliger, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as a special adviser to the director of the Office of Personnel Management and who works for DOGE.

"At the direction of Agency leadership, the USAID headquarters at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C. will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, February 3, 2025," the email stated.

The agency's personnel were instructed to work remotely except for officials with essential functions who have been directly contacted by senior leaders. The email indicated that employees will receive more instructions later.

"The attack on USAID, an independent organization codified into law, at the encouragement of the world's richest man, raises questions about whether DOGE will follow a similar blueprint to close other agencies," reported The Wall Street Journal about the development.

