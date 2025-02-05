Trump says U.S. agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for one month

February 05, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had "very friendly conversation" with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and the two sides agreed to "immediately pause" the anticipated tariffs for one month and continue negotiations.

"I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico," Trump continued.

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," said the U.S. president.

Trump signed executive orders on Saturday to impose a 25-percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10-percent tariff hike on imports from China, which has drawn widespread opposition and immediate retaliations.

"The tariffs could increase how much U.S. consumers and businesses pay for goods coming from Canada, Mexico and China -- including electronics, toys, shoes, fresh produce, lumber and cars. Tariffs are paid by companies importing goods into the U.S., similar to a tax," according to a report by NBC News.

The new tariffs mean that U.S. companies would have to either reduce profits or implement cuts to protect their margins, the report said, adding that the implications could be "wide-reaching" across the U.S. economy.

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Sheinbaum on Saturday instructed the Secretariat of Economy to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend Mexico's interests in response to the levies imposed by the Trump administration.

"We categorically reject the White House's slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory," the Mexican president said on the social platform X.

